Ukraine: Poland refuses to play World Cup play-off match against Russia

The Poland Football Association has announced that it refuses to play the World Cup play-off match against Russia next month because of its invasion of the Ukraine.

The association’s President, Cezary Kulesza, said on Twitter: “In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic.”

Kulesza said the Polish FA was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding play-off games set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.

In his tweet Kulesza said: “No more words, it’s time to act.”

Koniec ze słowami, czas na czyny! W związku z eskalacją agresji Federacji Rosyjskiej na Ukrainę, reprezentacja Polski nie zamierza rozegrać barażowego meczu z rep. Rosji. To jedyna słuszna decyzja. Prowadzimy rozmowy z federacjami 🇸🇪 i 🇨🇿, aby przedstawić FIFA wspólne stanowisko.

— Cezary Kulesza (@Czarek_Kulesza) February 26, 2022

The move by the Polish FA is just the latest in the salvo from the sporting world who have moved quickly to isolate Russia, with UEFA moving the Champions League final h from St Petersburg to Paris (although it has yet to buckle to pressure to cancel its Gazprom sponsorship deal). Formula 1 have said that the Sochi race which was due to take place in September cancelled for now and Manchester United dropping Russian state airline Aeroflot as a sponsor.

As Poland refuses to meet Russia in the World Cup play-off so pressure ramps up on those sporting organisations with links to Russia and Russian owned companies.

