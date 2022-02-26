Ukraine: Doctors appeal for help from NATO

According to a report by Sky News doctors in the Ukraine appeal for more help from the West and NATO, after a horrific 24 hours in the east of Ukraine with many soldiers having been injured and needing treatment.

Slow to assist the Ukraine, the weapons supplied by the West at the last minute are just not enough for the country to defend itself adequately. Many of those spoken to by Sky News, express their sadness and frustration at the West who in their view have done too little to help them. Many go so far as to accuse NATO and the West of going back on their promises.

Most of the young soldiers spoken to by the news agency are very aware of the coverage given to western leaders and their discussions with President Vladimir Putin and his allies, as they are the threats and promises made.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



But in the words of one young soldier speaking to Sky News: “There were a lot of promises (from the West) but we didn’t benefit from them. They can’t just help us with sanctions. The weapons they’re sending us…”

The young man’s sentence tails off an indication of the frustration, desperation and resignation that the support is not coming.

According to the report many of the soldiers are being treated for wounds from shrapnel and bomb blasts with one doctor saying he expects to see many more such injuries in the days ahead.

He expressed his frustration to Sky saying: “How long can we hold out? A few days? We are hoping NATO will help us.

“Maybe they will make force him (Putin) to the negotiating table. Maybe they will arrange a ceasefire. But we are doing our job. We are working 24-hours a day.”

With the people of the Ukraine and the soldiers exhausted by the fighting, they are resigned to the fact that help is not coming with the West seemingly helpless or unwilling to get involved directly in the conflict.

As doctors appeal for more help from the West and from NATO the question does remain as to where is the support that the West promised, with the threats made by the likes of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss proving to be just hollow words.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.