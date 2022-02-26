UK moves to impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov

Boris Johnson, the UK’s Prime Minister said today that the UK would follow the EU and US and impose sanctions on Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov.

According to Sky News, Johnson told NATO members that the UK government will personally sanction the Russian president and Mr Lavrov over their “revanchist mission” to overturn the post-Cold War order.

Following the meeting with NATO member Mr Johnson reiterated his call for “immediate action” to ban Russia from the SWIFT payment platform to “inflict maximum pain” on President Putin.

Reacting to the announcement UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We will not stop inflicting economic pain on the Kremlin until Ukrainian sovereignty is restored.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed that effective immediately the no flight ban will be extended to include all Russian craft, public or private from entering UK airspace or from landing in the country. Calls have also been made in the UK for the Conservative Party to cut its ties with Russian Donors, however according to Truss all those who have donated are now bona fide UK residents. Others rightly point out that buying residence does not make you British.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called on both the UK and EU to strengthen their package of measures hitting oligarchs supporting the Putin regime and to freeze Russian bank assets.

As Johnson announces the UK is to impose more sanctions, the pressure on the government to do more is unlikely to grow with many still believing that much more needs to be done.

