Two British women resident in Arboleas located after feared missing

TWO elderly British women who disappeared from Arboleas on February 22 were found next day in Almeria City.

Aged 79 and 83, they had driven from Arboleas earlier in the day but failed to return home that night. A worried family member reported their absence to the Guardia Civil in Zurgena at 11pm, explaining that both suffered from dementia.

Alerted by the Emergency Services, they were eventually located in their car by the Policia Nacional at 4.30am the following morning in Calle Emilio Campra Bonilla in Almeria City.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Both women, who were in a good state of health “but a little disorientated” were taken to police headquarters in Almeria City, where the husband of one of the women was waiting for them.