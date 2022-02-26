Twitter announces disinformation policy on Russia and the Ukraine

The often criticised social network platform has vowed to crackdown on disinformation as the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine escalates, as it announces its new disinformation policy that will prioritise critical information. The announcement was made in three languages English, Russian and Ukrainian.

The network has also temporarily withdrawn all advertising from the site in Russia and the Ukraine what it says is a move designed to make sure that readers are not distracted from the news and critical information.

A statement issued by the company on Friday said: “We’re temporarily pausing advertisements in Ukraine and Russia to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it.”

The company also reported that it had: “Paused some Tweet recommendations from people you don’t follow on Home Timeline to reduce the spread of abusive content.”

It went on to say that: “proactively reviewing Tweets to detect platform manipulation (or other inauthentic behaviour)” and was cracking down on “synthetic and manipulated media” that provide “false or misleading depiction”.

Further efforts are being made to stop the spread of disinformation in addition to the policy on Russia and the Ukraine according to the company including: “actively monitoring vulnerable high-profile accounts, including journalists, activists, and government officials and agencies to mitigate any attempts at a targeted takeover or manipulation.”

According to a report on rt.com the company has also told its staff that it will match all employee donations to Ukrainian refugees.

