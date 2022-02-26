TNR triumph for Los Gallardos-based PAWS-PATAS animal charity

ONE un-neutered female cat could be responsible for a staggering 2,072,514 cats over an eight-year period.

“That’s why the Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) scheme for controlling feral cat colonies is so vital,” pointed out Chrissie Cremore, vice-president of the PAWS-PATAS animal charity based in Los Gallardos.

“PAWS-PATAS is proud to inform you that as of February 21 we have successfully trapped, neutered and returned 683 feral cats,” Chrissie told the Euro Weekly News.

“This is an amazing triumph for a small charity trying to solve a big problem,” she said. “There are only a few volunteers taking on this massive task and helping local communities in Mojacar and surrounding areas,” she said.

“PAWS-PATAS has prevented thousands and thousands of kittens from being born into an unfortunate and unknown existence, either starving to death or dying from a painful disease.

“We have struggled for decades with funding but thankfully a large legacy was donated specifically for our TNR campaign, but this amazing gift has now been exhausted,” Chrissie explained.

“We receive no statutory funding, therefore without the dedication and generosity of our volunteers, fundraisers – and you, the public – we could not survive. Our thanks must also go to our fantastic and supportive vets,” she said.

“We are passionate about this campaign and want to continue our work and help with the feral cat population.”

To neuter a female cat costs between €60 and €80 and male between €35 and €55, Chrissie said, adding that readers who wish to help can donate via the www.paws-patas.org website or at one of their outlets in Turre, Las Buganvillas, Mojacar and Mojacar Playa, specifying that it is for TNR use.