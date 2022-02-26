Time for Valencian Community Britons advised to get their paperwork in order

IN 2020, approximately 104,000 British nationals who were registered with a green residency certificate were living in the Valencian Community.

According to the latest official figures this is now over 110,000 but, in the meantime, not all new residency applicants have been successful.

Whilst many unsuccessful applicants have since returned to the UK, the Consulate believes that many are still living in Spain without paperwork, revealed Sarah Jane Morris, the British Consul in Alicante.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It now is over a year since the end of the transition period,” Ms Morris pointed out. “Any British national living in Spain without their residency paperwork in order is going to need specialist advice and support to legalise their situation,” she said.

“In the Valencian Community, the PANGEA offices are where you should go for free, impartial advice on your rights and options.”

The offices are staffed by social workers and often have a legal adviser with expertise in Spanish immigration law, but they are not able to submit residency applications on behalf of customers.

The Consul went on to say that on February 17 the Alicante Consulate held a workshop with local immigration support offices to find out what assistance is available for UK Nationals who still need to sort out their post-Brexit residency paperwork. The workshop was also attended by the Red Cross and CEPAIM, an association in Alicante that offers immigration advice over the phone.

“It was great to get a better understanding of their work and build closer ties,” the Consul said.

The Valencian Community’s PANGEA offices are listed on the https://inclusio.gva.es/es/web/igualdad-diversidad/xarxa-d-oficines-pangea website. Information about becoming a resident in Spain under the Withdrawal Agreement and exchanging a green certificate for a TIE can be found at https://www.inclusion.gob.es/ficheros/brexit/guia_brexit_2020_en.pdf

For general information and advice about living in Spain, visit gov.uk/livinginspain or the facebook.com/britsinspain page.