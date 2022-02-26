The Netherlands drops masks, social distancing and coronavirus passes

On Friday the Netherlands drops its requirement for the use of masks, social distancing and coronavirus passes as it moves to treating the virus as it would others. Most other restrictions have been removed as well however those visiting the country will still need a negative test to travel.

Coronavirus pass

The use of the pass has been suspended with the restriction of opening hours for bars and cafes being removed. These establishments are now able to operate pre-pandemic opening hours.

Social distancing

The use of masks and the requirements for social distancing have not ended but have been reduced to lowest level possible, with face masks only be required in public transport and on planes.

Foreign travel

The country having been the first in Europe to experience an Omicron outbreak, is somewhat cautious when it comes to foreign travel with all visitors to the country from outside the EU requiring a negative test. No distinction is being made any more to the pandemic status of the country with all of those outside of the EU being treated in the same manner.

The quarantine requirement has also been lifted, however visitors to the country will also need a negative test to attend a club or indoor event with more than 500 people and without seating.

The basics

The government have once again reminded people to be vigilant and to use their common sense, to wash your hands regularly and if you have symptoms to test and to isolate,

Finally as the Netherlands drops the requirement for masks and other restrictions, it has said that it will revisit the policy on March 15.

