Russian Space Agency threatens to dump 500-ton ISS on Europe or the US

The chief of the Russian Space Agency threatens to deorbit the ISS and make it crash onto Europe or the US



The Russian Space Agency has involved itself in the war of words surrounding the invasion of Ukraine. Dimitry Rogozin, the chief of Roscomos responded to US President Joe Biden’s Twitter announcement about further sanctions against Russia.

Dimitry Rogozin, in reference to the International Space Station, tweeted several chilling messages, including asking “Who will save the space station from an uncontrolled deorbit?”.

“If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from uncontrolled deorbiting, and falling into the United States, or Europe?”, he continued. “There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure onto India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect?”.

Adding, “The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?”

These veiled threats came in response to the US President tweeting that in an attempt to slow their high-tech military advance, the US could cut off tech imports to Russia. “We estimate that we’ll cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports. That will strike a blow to their ability to continue to modernize their military”, Biden wrote.

“It’ll degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program”, he added, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

