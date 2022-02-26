Roman Abramovich sensationally walks away from Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sensationally announces he is walking away from the club

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea FC has today, Saturday, February 26, sensationally announced that he is walking away from the North London club, who are the current champions of Europe, and on the eve of their Carabao Cup final at Wembley tomorrow against Liverpool.

The Russian businessman bought Chelsea in 2004, investing millions in new players over the course of his time at Stamford Bridge. His decision is clearly linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and he is known to be a personal friend of Vladimir Putin.

He released a stunning statement on the club’s website this evening, “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities”, he wrote.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC. I believe that currently, they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans”.

