Relatively few Almeria jobs lost in Unicaja merger

UNICAJA’S merger with Liberbank brings the closure of 143 branches belonging to both banks on March 18.

In all, the Malaga-based bank will eventually close 395 offices with 1,513 employees made redundant, although according to informed sources quoted in the Spanish media only one Unicaja office is scheduled to close in Almeria province.

The autonomous region of Castilla-Leon will be the most-affected by the first phase of closures, with 56 branches due to pull down their shutters on March 18.