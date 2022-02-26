Police to control presence of bicycles in Marbella city centre

The Local Police of Marbella will carry out checks in the city centre in order to control the presence of bicycles and ensure pedestrian safety.

The Local Police will carry out random checks on bicycles and electric scooters in Marbella in order to prevent them from inconveniencing pedestrians in an extremely busy area that is frequently visited by residents and tourists alike.

The police officers will also make sure that people comply with the official timetables for rubbish dumping and collection and will carry out inspections on the occupation of public roads, which is one of the main problems people face in the city centre, according to a study presented by the Marbella City Council this week.

The West District “is a priority area because it encompasses points such as the Old Town, El Barrio, the promenade and the downtown area up to the Palacio de Congresos,” said the councillor for Public Safety, José Eduardo Díaz.

The councillor also announced the start of the Drive and Walk campaign, which will involve officers patrolling some routes on foot.

“We are continuing to develop the Local Police model of proximity to have direct contact with the reality of each area of the municipality,” he said.

