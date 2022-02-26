Ministry of the Interior sends more elite GEO National Police to Ukraine

image of a GEO officer at the Spanish embassy in Ukraine. image: ministry of the interior

More National Police officers are being sent to Ukraine by the Ministry of the Interior

The Ministry of the Interior will be deploying a new elite GEO group on the Ukrainian border. This was confirmed to Europa Press by a source from the Ministry of the Interior.

Their deployment is part of ‘Operation Prussia’ in which the National Police is guaranteeing the security of the two convoys that have left the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv.

As happened with the withdrawal of Spanish troops from Afghanistan, and the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and their collaborators, the elite group of the National Police has been guaranteeing the security of the embassy and the compatriots for two weeks now, in the face of the imminent Russian attack that finally started this week.

According to the same sources, the National Police have also been in charge of physically securing the Spanish embassy after the departure of the second and last convoy yesterday morning, Friday, February 25, in which the ambassador, Silvia Cortes, travelled.

