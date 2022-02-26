Mia, the miracle baby born in the Kyiv metro during the Russian bombings

Baby Mia was born on Friday in a makeshift bunker in the Kyiv metro during the first Russian bombings.

Russian troops began the invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, February 24, and the death toll is already rising. However, there is also new life.

This is the case of Mia, a baby who was born on Friday night in a makeshift bunker in the Kyiv metro, while the first Russian bombardments began to take place above ground.

Democracy in Action Conference president Hannah Hopko shared the story on her Facebook account. “Mia was born in a shelter tonight in a stressful environment: a shelling of Kyiv,” she said.

“Her mum is happy after this challenging birth. As Putin kills Ukrainians, we call on mothers in Russia and Belarus to protest against Russia’s war in Ukraine. We stand for life and humanity,” she added.

The 23-year-old mother gave birth to baby Mia with the help of a female Ukrainian police officer, Mykola Shlapak. After the birth, an ambulance was called and the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital, both in good condition.

Mia’s story has gone viral and has quickly become a symbol of hope to the Ukrainian population, who see her birth as a miracle in the face of the horrors of war.

