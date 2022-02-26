Russian television channels hacked and Kremlin website down after suspected cyber attacks



Vladimir Putin’s official Kremlin website – kremlin.ru – has gone down this morning, Saturday, February 26, suspected to have fallen victim to a cyber attack. Several other government and state media sites were also reported to be offline.

According to The Kyiv Independent, a string of cyber attacks have taken place, including one instance where a Russian television channel suddenly started playing Ukrainian songs. Ukraine’s state telecommunications agency also claimed that at least six government websites had been hit, including that of the Kremlin.

The suspected cyberattacks came just hours after the Anonymous collective had declared war on Putin, posing on their official Twitter account this morning, announcing that it was “at war with Russia. Stay tuned”.

Previously, last Thursday 24, Anonymous had tweeted that it was “currently involved in operations against the Russian Federation. We want the Russian people to understand that we know it’s hard for them to speak out against their dictator for fear of reprisals”.

Adding, “We, as a collective, want only peace in the world. We want a future for all of humanity. So, while people around the globe smash your internet providers to bits, understand that it’s entirely directed at the actions of the Russian government and Putin”, as reported by independent.co.uk.

