Denia's Policia Nacional need new premises
DENIA: Town hall is providing municipal land for new Policia Nacional station Photo credit: Joanbanjo

DENIA town hall will provide 4,000 square metres of municipal land for a new Policia Nacional station.

The Ministry of the Interior has accepted the plot in Avenida Miguel Hernandez but although the town hall hopes that construction starts soon, the central government has not mentioned dates, revealed Denia’s Finance and Contracts councillor, Paco Rosello.

The existing Policia Nacional station in Calle Castell d’Olimbroi has needed repairs and improvements for more than 20 years, the councillor said.

Conditions are cramped, the roof leaks and the building is inaccessible as there is no lift: “It’s all stairs and architectural barriers,” Rosello commented.

