COVID-19: Valencia Government announces no excess deaths

The news that everyone has been waiting to hear is finally here with the Valencian Health Ministry saying that there have been no excess deaths in the sixth wave of the pandemic. The ministry said that the one thousand deaths is what we would expect in a bad flu year.

Despite the big increase in infections during the sixth wave, the ministry’s mortality surveillance system has detected no excess deaths paving the way for the country to begin returning to normality and the treatment of the virus as the health system does other viruses.

As at February 23, the community has recorded 9,003 coronavirus deaths and more than 1,2 million infections. Currently the government says there are 901 hospitalisations and 97 people still in ICU with the number of active infections having fallen to 38,000.

The Valencian Community has been one of the most cautious regions in Spain moving more slowly than most to remove restrictions with masks still required indoors and attendance at some events still limited.

The announcement that Valencia recorded no excess deaths during the sixth wave as confirmed by news agency Levante-EMV, could see the national health authority implement its next phase of the strategy to protect citizens from the virus. Earlier this year the Health Ministry did announce that it was working on a strategy to deal with the virus post the pandemic, which would see responsibility for managing the illness fall to local doctors.

