Costa del Sol to launch unprecedented campaigns to continue growing in international markets

Costa del Sol Tourism will invest 1.6 million euros this year in promotional campaigns and actions with the objective of continuing to grow in international markets and avoiding “excessive dependence” on the United Kingdom, announced the president of the Provincial Council and the public tourism company, Francisco Salado.

The Costa del Sol will therefore carry out promotional campaigns in countries such as Germany, France, Belgium and Denmark in 2022. Similar campaigns took place last year and produced very good results, according to Salado.

The objective is clear, he said: “to diversify, reduce risks and continue to focus on markets that have performed excellently and in which we are interested in growing”. He listed countries such as Germany, with 353,431 visitors last year, 87.6 per cent more than in 2020; France, with 291,780 (69 per cent more than in 2020); Belgium, with 244,244 (86 per cent more); Denmark, with 203,272 (131 per cent more) and Sweden, with 184,111 (86% more).

Salado explained that they have “carefully studied the customer profile of each of the markets” and “the products they are looking for”. The analysis reveals that German clients prioritise quality and sustainability over price and prefer family tourism, inland tourism and luxury. In addition, they make 60 per cent of their bookings online, their travel budget is 1,157 euros and their stay is 8.58 days on average.

The study found that French customers look for safe places, make last-minute decisions, book mainly through travel agencies and tend to prefer inland destinations. They book online 70 per cent of the time. Their travel budget is 761 euros and their stay is 7.53 days on average.

As for Belgian customers, the report highlights that they opt for good weather and lifestyle, cultural tourism and gastronomy. They prefer sun, beach and active tourism. They book online 75 per cent of the time and the main operators working with the Costa del Sol are Tui Benelux, Sunweb Group and Carlson Travel. Their travel budget is 1,037 euros and their stay is 9.38 days on average.

