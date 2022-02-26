British Airways cancels all short-haul flights from Heathrow

Amid ongoing “technical issues” British Airways has announced the cancellation of all this morning’s short-haul flights from Heathrow, however it has said all its long-haul flights departing from Gatwick and London City will operate as normal although passengers may experience some delays.

The airline has apologised to passengers saying that it hopes to be operating normally from noon today, with ongoing technical issues still affecting flights. The company has not said what the technical issues are with initial reports suggesting that it was an IT outage, however the company has neither confirmed nor denied the reports only saying that their systems had not been hacked as some reports suggested.

A statement issued by the company said: “We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing, we have unfortunately had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow until noon today.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The company has asked all travellers booked with them to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, as service interruptions are expected to continue for most of the day.

British Airways has said that it will offer all affected passengers the option of receiving a refund or free re-booking for a later date.

The company has also said that its website is working normally although many passengers were unable to book flights or check-in online. The continue saying that if you need to rebook or reschedule your short-haul flights from Heathrow you can do this online or you can contact the airline direct however you should expect delays given the volume of calls.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.