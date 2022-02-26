Breaking: France seizes ship suspected of violating Russia sanctions

Breaking: French authorities have said that they have seized a Russian owned ship they believe could be guilty of breaking the sanctions imposed by the EU.

The unnamed ship was seized by French sea police on Saturday morning off the coast of France. The ship was apparently diverted into the French port of Boulogne-sur-Mer between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (0200-0300 GMT), said Captain Veronique Magnin of the French Maritime Prefecture, adding ongoing checks were being carried out by customs officials.

🪖🇷🇺⚡🪖🇫🇷

Russian cargo ship intercepted and seized in the English Channel by French Maritime Police. The 416-feet commercial boat is believed to be one of 100 Russian companies that were subjected to EU sanctions this week.#Russia #France pic.twitter.com/F9rDC1pM57 — SAQI (@SAQI8732) February 26, 2022

