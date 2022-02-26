Breaking: France seizes ship suspected of violating Russia sanctions

By
Peter McLaren-Kennedy
-
0
Breaking: France seizes ship suspected of violating Russia sanctions
BREAKING: FFrance seizes ship suspected of violating Russia sanctions

Breaking: French authorities have said that they have seized a Russian owned ship they believe could be guilty of breaking the sanctions imposed by the EU.

The unnamed ship was seized by French sea police on Saturday morning off the coast of France.  The ship was apparently diverted into the French port of Boulogne-sur-Mer between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. (0200-0300 GMT), said Captain Veronique Magnin of the French Maritime Prefecture, adding ongoing checks were being carried out by customs officials.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here