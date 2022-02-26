Boat capsized off Vietnam killing at least 13 tourists

A city official said a boat had capsized killing at least 13 tourists off the central coast of Hoi An, Vietnam on Saturday. A further four tourists are still missing.

Nguyen Sinh, party chief of Cua Dai Ward in Hoi An City told Reuters: “We are searching for the missing.

“We will investigate what caused the accident.

“The sea is rough but not too rough for our search and rescue efforts.”

He continued saying that all the tourists were Vietnamese and that the fatalities included children.

Vietnam is once again welcoming tourists after removing its pandemic restrictions, resulting in an increase in the number of local and international visitors.

According to the local tourist authority Hoi An Town is an exceptionally well-preserved example of a Southeast Asian trading port dating from the 15th to the 19th century. Its buildings and its street plan reflect the influences, both indigenous and foreign, that have combined to produce this unique heritage site.

The city’s relatively compact Ancient Town is popular with tourists, where you can find everything from high-end European restaurants to budget-friendly Vietnamese street food. Ironically, given its past as a major port, the modern Hoi An has neither an airport nor a train station, making driving from Da Nang or taking the ferry the only practical way to visit.

Authorities have not provided any more details about the boat, that capsized off Vietnam nor what might have caused the accident.

