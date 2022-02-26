Blow for Putin as China abstains in United Nation's Security Council vote.

China abstains from voting for the draft resolution in the United Nation’s Security Council



Vladimir Putin has been dealt a huge blow this Evening, Friday, February 25, as China abstained from voting for the United Nation’s Security Council draft resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although the Chinese did not vote, abstaining is regarded as a victory of sorts, and further isolates Russia on the international stage. Meanwhile, India and the United Arab Emirates also chose to abstain from voting. The resolution, drafted by the US, was of course vetoed by the Russians.

With the other 11 security council members all voting in favour, it is expected that the draft will now go in front of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

While the security council was voting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was addressing his nation from a secret location. In a video posted to social media, he urged his fellow countrymen to stay strong in the face of the onslaught.

The president indicated that Russian forces would probably try to take the city this evening, with the British Ministry of Defence believing the city to be surrounded. ‘Russia will try to break our resistance with all its might. Tonight the enemy will begin storming us. We need to withstand them!’, he urged.

He also pointed out that it is very likely that cities in the south will also come under attack, including, Donbas, Kharkiv, Symy, and Chernihiv.

In an attempt to put an early end to the fighting, Putin urged the Ukrainian troops to turn on their own government, so that negotiations with the Kremlin could begin. ‘It looks like it will be easier for us to come to terms with you than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”, the Russian President told them, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

