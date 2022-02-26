Benidorm’s 2022 Budget officially confirmed

ALICANTE province’s Official Bulletin published official confirmation of Benidorm’s €128 million 2022 Budget on February 25.

Earlier, councillors from Ciudadanos party’s gave the thumbs-down for this year’s finances although on this occasion they were supported by the PSOE socialists.

They did so after the local government, headed by Toni Perez (Partido Popular), agreed to introduce a series of modifications to some allocations between now and next April.

The town hall expects to invest €31.6 million in the town and its services this year, compared with €24.2 million in 2021. Nevertheless, this amount is dependent on funding from the provincial, regional and central administrations, Finance councillor Aida Garcia Mayor explained earlier.

 


