Almuñecar woman arrested with cocaine and heroin at police control

Woman stopped during a police control on the N-340 in Almuñecar found to be in possession of cocaine and heroin



As reported by the Guardia Civil this Saturday, February 26, a 50-year-old woman has been arrested during an anti-drug police control on the N-340, in the Malaga municipality of Almuñecar. She was found to be in possession of 22 doses of cocaine, and one of heroin.

The woman has been detained as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health, for drug trafficking.

In a statement, the force explained that the arrest took place at Km319 of the N-340. The detainee had been travelling as a passenger in a vehicle when it was stopped in a routine anti-drugs control.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officers carried out an identity check on the 49-year-old driver and discovered that he was driving without a valid licence. He has been placed under investigation for a crime against road safety.

Noticing that the woman was becoming more agitated in the passenger seat, she eventually asked permission to exit the vehicle. At this point, the cops brought their sniffer dog, Juper, to inspect the car. He immediately marked the woman.

A subsequent search uncovered a bag containing the 22 doses of cocaine, one dose of heroin, and €220 in cash that presumably came from the retail sale of the drug. The detainee, along with the drugs and the investigated, were transferred to the Almuñecar barracks of the Guardia Civil to instruct proceedings.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.