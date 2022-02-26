Almeria province’s Russian residents outnumber Ukrainians

UKRAINIAN RESIDENTS: 1,543 live in Almeria province Photo credit: UP9

THERE are 1,543 Ukrainian nationals currently living in Almeria province, according to Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

Accounting for just 0.2 per cent of the provincial population, the majority work in the agricultural sector and the majority live in Roquetas, followed by Adra (273), Almeria City (193) and Nijar (145).

With more women than men – 57 per cent compared to 43 per cent – their average age is 38, similar to Almeria province’s average of 40.

In contrast, Almeria province has 3,275 registered Russian residents, 2,726 of whom are women, according to municipal Padron records, with most living in Roquetas and El Ejido.

