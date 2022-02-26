Almeria Half Marathon will be run on April 3

April 3 will be the date for the Almeria Half Marathon this year



Juanjo Segura, Almeria City’s Councillor for Sports, at a press conference on Friday, February 25, confirmed the running of this year’s Half Marathon. It will be the 24th edition of this race that was unfortunately postponed last year, due to the pandemic.

As Mr Segura announced, “It will be on April 3, with sports activities throughout the weekend for the family”. He was accompanied, in the presentation by Nacho Garcia, the general coordinator of Grupo Nexa, and Cayetano Galera, representative of the Association of Friends Maria Hija de Sion, this year’s cause of solidarity.

“The City of Almeria Half Marathon is one of the ten most important half marathons in Spain, it is included in the National Calendar of the Royal Athletics Federation, and is structured in three categories”, said the sports councillor, adding that the route will be that used in 2020.

On April 2, the children’s race will take place. Then, On April 3, the Half Marathon will be run, along with the 8km Healthy Race. Maximum measures will be in place by the Municipal Sports Board and Grupo Nexa, to avoid any spread of Covid.

“The most important measure is the reduction of the maximum number of registrations to 2,000 participants in the case of the Half Marathon, 1,000 in the Healthy Race, and 500 in the Children’s Races”, explained Mr Segura.

“A total of 3,500 athletes will participate. And the starts of the Half and the Solidarity Race will be done 10 minutes apart, to avoid crowds at the starting line”, he added.

Athletes can register online via the website www.mediomaratonalmeria.com, from 9am on March 1, through til March 23.

“Sport always shows its most supportive side, and for this reason, the Half Marathon will once again have a cause for which money will be raised. This year it will be the Association of Friends of Maria Hija de Sion, which carries out extraordinary volunteering and social care work for vulnerable people or those at risk of social exclusion”, concluded the sports councillor, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

