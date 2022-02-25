What!! Children used to promote a phallic waffle

The manager of an “erotic pasty shop” in Alicante has been arrested after complaints that he had posted a video in which children were used to promote a phallic waffle. The video with its strong sexual overtones allegedly used children as young as 11.

The 24-years-old accused, is responsible for promoting the bakery online although it is understood the outlet is not part of the chain that made this type of product fashionable.

The man was denounced by a relative of one of the minors who saw the video on Instagram. Specifically the woman laid charges using children in a sexually explicit video, in which the minors can be seen simulating fellatio as they ate the waffle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police opened an investigation and visited the franchise only to be told that they were not responsible for the social networks but that the local network manager was.

He was summoned to the police station where he was read his rights and then detained. He has since been released and is waiting for a court date.

It is not known how the video came about or how he encouraged the children to interact with the phallic waffle, nor is it know whether he has since been removed from his job for using children to promote the item.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.