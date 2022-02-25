Western officials fear Putin could use the ‘father of all bombs’

The ‘father of all bombs’ could be used by Vladimir Putin western officials have warned



Western officials have voiced their fears this evening, Friday, February 25, that if things do not go to plan in Ukraine, then Vladimir Putin could resort to using the ‘father of all bombs’ to end the conflict, according to the Daily Mail.

The Russian military is known to possess such a superweapon, capable of vapourising human bodies, and crushing all the internal organs.

These are known as thermobaric weapons, and are among the most explosive devices ever invented. To create their explosive blast, they use the atmosphere itself to make it even larger, and are also known as ‘vacuum bombs’, for the way they function, by generating a high-temperature explosion.

In 2017, US forces dropped such a bomb weighing 21,600 pounds on Taliban forces in Afghanistan. It exploded six feet above the ground, and its resulting crater apparently measured in excess of 300 metres (1,000 ft) wide.

Development of this type of weapon by both the US and the former Soviet Union began back in the 1960s. The largest thermobaric weapon to ever be built was in 2007, when the Russians detonated a bomb that was equivalent to 39.9 tons of explosive going off.

“My fear would be that if they don’t meet their timescale and objectives, they would be indiscriminate in their use of violence. They don’t adhere to the same principles of necessity and proportionality and rule of law that Western forces do”, said the official.

Russian forces had made progress yesterday, Thursday 24 in their initial assault on Kyiv, but have come up against fierce resistance from the Ukrainian military forces guarding the capital.

It is feared that their main objective upon entering the city is to terminate the Ukrainian President, President Volodymyr, along with all of his ministers. Earlier today there were rumours of special ‘kill squads’ of Chechen soldiers being sent in for this purpose.

