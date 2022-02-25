Taliban calls on Russia and Ukraine to end crisis through “peaceful means”

Taliban calls on Russia and Ukraine to end the crisis through “peaceful means”.

THE Taliban calls on Russia and Ukraine to “resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means,” according to a statement released by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

The statement reads: “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about the real possibility of civilian casualties.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguard in the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.”

Sadly, despite Taliban warnings, the conflict has not been peaceful, with loss of lives after the first day of the invasion said to be in the hundreds.

Earlier, video footage was released showing Russian and Ukrainian aircraft being shot down of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

On February 24, the day the war started, a Russian helicopter was shot down and crashed into the sea.

