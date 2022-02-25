Putin’s convoys of tanks are reportedly just 20 miles from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv



Russian tanks are reported to be within 20 miles of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv this morning, Friday, February 25. Cruise missiles have been lighting up the night sky as they rain down in a horrendous bombardment for Vladimir Putin’s military.

One missile was reportedly shot out of the sky by anti-missile systems according to a spokesperson from the Ukrainian deputy defence ministry, but many, many more are reaching their destinations.

In another incident, the government confirmed that an SU-27 fighter jet belonging to the Ukrainian air force was downed by a surface-to-air missile.

With western officials fearing that Kyiv could fall under Russian control by this weekend, President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned western leaders for not coming to his country’s aid. He made the claim that they had left his country alone to take on Putin’s mighty military machine.

Speaking just after midnight, the president addressed the people of his nation in a video message. He insisted he would see this out to the very end, and praised his military, and the 137 dead ‘heroes’ from the first day of conflict.

“They’re killing people, and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven. We have been left alone to defend our state. Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone”, the president declared.

Adding, “Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid”. Zelensky has already publicly acknowledged that he is Putin’s ‘target number one’.

With the capital expected to be surrounded by the weekend, US security officials have predicted that the country will soon topple.

French President Emmanuel Macron is known to have called Putin in person – as confirmed by the Kremlin – in an effort to make him stop the onslaught. It is reported that the Russian leader gave his counterpart an ‘exhaustive’ explanation for his invasion of Ukraine, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

