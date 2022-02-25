Russian tanks move to within 20 miles of Kyiv

By
Chris King
-
0
Russian tanks move to within 20 miles of Kyiv
Russian tanks move to within 20 miles of Kyiv. Image: Russian Armed Forces

Putin’s convoys of tanks are reportedly just 20 miles from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv

Russian tanks are reported to be within 20 miles of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv this morning, Friday, February 25. Cruise missiles have been lighting up the night sky as they rain down in a horrendous bombardment for Vladimir Putin’s military.

One missile was reportedly shot out of the sky by anti-missile systems according to a spokesperson from the Ukrainian deputy defence ministry, but many, many more are reaching their destinations.

In another incident, the government confirmed that an SU-27 fighter jet belonging to the Ukrainian air force was downed by a surface-to-air missile.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

With western officials fearing that Kyiv could fall under Russian control by this weekend, President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned western leaders for not coming to his country’s aid. He made the claim that they had left his country alone to take on Putin’s mighty military machine.

Speaking just after midnight, the president addressed the people of his nation in a video message. He insisted he would see this out to the very end, and praised his military, and the 137 dead ‘heroes’ from the first day of conflict.

“They’re killing people, and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven. We have been left alone to defend our state. Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone”, the president declared.


Adding, “Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid”. Zelensky has already publicly acknowledged that he is Putin’s ‘target number one’.

With the capital expected to be surrounded by the weekend, US security officials have predicted that the country will soon topple.

French President Emmanuel Macron is known to have called Putin in person – as confirmed by the Kremlin – in an effort to make him stop the onslaught. It is reported that the Russian leader gave his counterpart an ‘exhaustive’ explanation for his invasion of Ukraine, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here