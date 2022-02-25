Russia stripped of UEFA Champions League final.

Russia has been stripped of hosting duties for the UEFA Champions League final.

AFTER rumours started circulating about whether Russia would be stripped of hosting the UEFA Champions League final, the Union of European Football Associations has decided to award those duties to France. The decision was made following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Although Wembley was in the running, decision-makers at the footballing governing body decided to switch the May 28 final to Paris.

The Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg was due to host the event, which is the biggest club competition in European football, but now the Stade de France is expected to host the game.

A UEFA statement read: “The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis.

” Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.

“At today’s meeting, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

“The UEFA Executive Committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.”

16 teams are currently left in the tournament.

All remaining teams have played the first leg of their round of 16 ties and the second legs begin on March 8 and conclude on March 16.

