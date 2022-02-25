Russia threatens Sweden and Finland

Russia threatens “military consequences” if Sweden and Finland join NATO

Maria Zajarova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has today, Friday, February 25, warned both Sweden and Finland that joining NATO would entail ‘serious political-military repercussions’ that would require a Russian ‘response’.

Ms Zajarova made this fact known at a press conference earlier today, after both Nordic countries had expressed their support for the Ukrainian government against the Russian invasion that began yesterday, Thursday 24.

Both countries were invited to participate in the extraordinary NATO summit as observers, as currently they do not a part of the Atlantic Alliance.

In comments picked up by Newsweek, she said, “Finland and Sweden should not base their own security on harming the security of other countries”.

“It is clear that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, which is above all a military alliance, would have serious political-military repercussions that would require a response from our country”, she warned.

Sanna Marin, the Finnish Prime Minister had made it known this past Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine “would change the direction of the debate” about her country’s accession to NATO.

Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodimir Zelenski, in the last few hours, has thanked Sweden and Finland for the military, technical, and humanitarian aid provided, as reported by larazon.es.

