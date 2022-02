Russia banned from Eurovision.

The organisers of Eurovision have banned Russia from taking part in this year’s competition



As a result of the conflict in Ukraine, the organisers of Eurovision have banned Russia from taking part in this year’s competition. It will be the 66th edition of this event in its history, due to be staged this May in Turin, according to dailystar.co.uk.

Russia is already finding itself more and more isolated when it comes to events outside politics. Formula One bosses have already pulled the Russian Grand Prix, and UEFA has stopped St Petersburg hosting the Champions League final.

A statement issued today, Friday, February 25, by the organisers of the prestigious competition read, “The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest”.

“The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest’s governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU.

“The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s Television Committee. The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

“Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership. The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service”.

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage”, it concluded.

