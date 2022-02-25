Prosecuted for secretly recording 15-year-old daughter in her room

Prosecutors have called for a four-year prison sentence and a fine of 14,400 euros for a man accused of recording his 15-year-old daughter in her bedroom and in the bathroom. The Palma man is being charged under the right to privacy act.

The alleged events date back to the afternoon of June 14, 2019 when the 39-year-old defendant of Spanish nationality, hid his mobile phone with the camera on hidden in his daughter’s bedroom. She was 15 years old at the time.

His intention was nothing more than to record her while she changed her clothes, getting that and more as he then went on to hide his phone in her bathroom. He hung the phone on a coat rack and was recording his daughter removing her clothes to take a shower, when she found the pone.

The young girl then went to the police and has as a result required psychological support. In addition to the sentence of four years in prison and a fine of 14,400 euros, the Prosecutor’s Office also asks the defendant not to approach his 15-year-old daughter within 200 meters or communicate with her for a period of five years. If the judger agrees he will also have to compensate her 3,000 euros for the moral damages caused.

