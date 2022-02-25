Prince Harry wins NAACP’s President’s Award for public service

The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) in the United States is to award their top President’s Award to Harry and Meghan for their public service.

The NAACP said that the couple who created the Archewell charitable foundation after stepping down from royal duties and moving to Los Angeles, would receive the award at the televised 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

A statement issued by the couple said: “We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work and to also partner with the organisation on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award.”

The prestigious award for public service has in the past been won bny Jesse Jackson, Condoleeza Rice, Muhammad Ali and Colin Powell with more recent winners including sports and entertainment figures such as LeBron James, Rihanna and Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

Archewell and the NAACP have teamed up to create a new civil rights award whose inaugural winner is Dr. Safiya Noble, a Professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is known for studies into how digital technologies intersect with culture, race and gender.

Noble will be the first winner of the annual award, which includes a $100,000 unrestricted stipend to be used to advance new work or expand leadership and expertise in the field.

Noble’s book “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism” examines racist and sexist algorithmic bias in commercial search engines.

She said: “Digital civil rights and protections from harm on the internet are a crucial pathway to a more just world. We are working toward greater possibilities for vulnerable people.”

The award show which is to be aired live on Saturday features performances by Mary J. Blige, and appearances by Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish and others.

With the royal couple having made the US their new home, they will no doubt be pleased to be recognised for their efforts to help those less advantaged than themselves, in receiving the award for public service.

