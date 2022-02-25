News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

Dog park VILLAJOYOSA has a new zone designed for dogs in the Tellerola park, open from 9am-2pm and 5pm-7pm. The fenced-off area has a double gate for extra security as well as an information panel, benches where owners can sit down, litter bins and a fountain specially-adapted for the dogs.

Special offer OPENING a new business in Alfaz will cost 50 per cent less throughout 2022, the town hall announced. “This will contribute, so far as we are able, to boosting the local economy, incentivising continued employment and creating new jobs in Alfaz, said town hall spokesman, Toni Such.

Traffic-free BENISSA councillors have voted in favour of suspending licences for construction projects in Cala Advocat. The town hall announced that this was an important step towards removing pressure imposed by development while rewilding this section of the coast by barring vehicles and turning it into a pedestrian area.

Tower crisis A HUGE hole has appeared near the base of the Cap d’Or tower built in the 16th century to defend the Alicante province coast. Restoration began in March 2020 but work on the €363,238 project is only half-completed and experts warned that the tower is now close to collapse.

Not too late DENIA town hall is organising a workshop between March 4 and 6 for elderly women who, in line with Spanish thinking, were discouraged from riding a bicycle when young. The workshop will be held in an undisclosed sealed area after enrolling at www.auladelabici.org or 688 28 51 81.