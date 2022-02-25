NATO deploys its Rapid Response Forces

Rapid Response Forces have been deployed by NATO along the borders with Ukraine



This Friday afternoon, February 25, NATO leaders have decided to deploy the Rapid Response Forces. These are designed to increase the defence of allies in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary-General announced the deployment by land, sea, and air of these forces to respond to “any contingency”. He explained that NATO special troops will be deployed “in a matter of days” at various points on the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance.

The Rapid Response Forces are made up of up to 40,000 troops with the capacity to deploy in any scenario within a period of five days and for a maximum of 30. Just one month ago, the United States announced that it was putting 8,500 troops on alert to support a possible activation of NATO rapid action forces in the face of Russian aggression.

This structure includes the international brigades of the Very High Availability Joint Force, battalions of thousands of troops that, supported by air, naval, and special operations forces, can be deployed urgently to deal with military crises.

According to various international media, the United States has already deployed F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters. On Thursday, six of these aircraft arrived from Germany at bases in Estonia, Lithuania, and Romania, as reported by larazon.es.

