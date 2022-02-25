Moving to El Albir: The essential guide

A little gem of a city on the Costa Blanca, El Albir’s palm tree lines stretch of beach, laid back vibe, warm climate, range of activities, and abundance of shops and restaurants make it the perfect destination when moving to Spain.

The beautiful city of El Albir (L’Albir) boasts a warm climate, 600 metres of crystal clear coastline, no shortage of shops, restaurants and bars and stunning views – making it the perfect place to relocate to.

So, if you’re considering moving to El Albir, where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the most popular restaurants?

To make moving to El Albir a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before making the decision.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Contents

Where is El Albir?

Property in El Albir

Things to do in El Albir

Best restaurants in El Albir

Schools in El Albir

Healthcare in El Albir

Contact information

Where is El Albir?

The closest airport to El Albir is Alicante Airport just 33 miles away and it is sandwiched in between the popular resorts of Benidorm and Altea, making it a great location to see more of the beautiful Costa Blanca.

Property in El Albir

With only a few of the buildings being over five stories high, El Albir creates a sense of space unlike many other parts of the Costa Blanca and has a range of properties including townhouses and villas to suit single people, couples, families and retirees.

A standard one-bedroom apartment in El Albir will cost from around €80,000, while a more luxury villa on the coast will cost you around €350,000. Townhouses in El Albir start from around €220,000 for a three-bedroom property up to €3 million for a five-bedroom property.

There´s also no shortage of experienced estate agents in El Albir to help you find your dream home when you move.

Things to do in El Albir

There are many things to do if you decide to move to Albir and lots of ways to get involved in local life.

1. Soak up the sun on the stunning beach

With its long stretch of coastline, Playa del Albir doesn’t get too overcrowded even in the summer months and has a variety of shops and restaurants nearby.

2. Walk the stars in Albir Beach

El Albir’s walk of fame (Paseo de las Estrellas) emulates the one in LA with a mosaic pavement in which the names of some actors and actresses of the national star system are carved in stone and bronze tiles.

3. Enjoy a walk around El Albir’s local market

Pick up a bargain while walking around the local market in El Albir, it’s also a great place to purchase local produce at lower prices.

4. Take a hike through the Serra Gelada Natural Park

Spend some hours exploring the Serra Gelada up to the Alfaz lighthouse, where you will see breathtaking panoramic views of the coast and surrounding areas.

5. Enjoy a picturesque hack on a horse

Hipica Sierra Helada, located in the beautiful Serra Gelada, offers hacks for experienced riders and beginners.

6. Play cricket under the Mediterranean sun

El Albir’s cricket club is perhaps the most popular cricket club for UK touring sides. With fantastic views, a great bar serving food and drinks and excellent viewing areas – what more could a cricket enthusiast want?

7. Enjoy your menu del dia at one of the many restaurants

Get to know the variety of restaurants and bars to enjoy in El Albir, many with terraces to enjoy the Mediterranean climate.

8. Experience Terra Natura And Aqua Natura

You can buy day tickets for experiences at Terra Natura and Aqua Natura, a new generation animal park and a huge water park that is fun for all the family.

9. Visit the ruins of a Roman family at Villa Romana

One of the best-preserved examples of traditional Roman baths in the Valencian Community, this open-air museum contains the ruins of a villa from Roman times.

10. Make a splash in Spain’s oldest water parks, Aqualandia

Plummet down a massive 13 story slide, take your kids to the wave pool or watch an animal show in one of the oldest water parks in Spain.

10 best restaurants in Albir

There’s no shortage of restaurants and cafes to explore when you move to El Albir. Check out our top 10 places to eat.

1. Palmen Restaurant

Known by many as the best surf and turf in town, Palmen Restaurant serves up delicious Mediterranean and international cuisine with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm until 10pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle de Ruperto Chapi 9, 03581

Booking: 865 67 63 06

Price: €€ – €€€

2. Tiffin

If Indian and Asian food is what you’re looking for, Tiffin has some of the best around and a cosy atmosphere to enjoy it in.

Open: 12pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Avda. Albir 143, Playa del Albir

Booking: 865 67 41 83

Price: €€ – €€€

3. The Oasis Bar

If you fancy some traditional British pub grub, The Oasis Bar serves up a fantastic fish Friday and one of the best full English breakfasts in El Albir.

Open: 10:30am until 12am, closed on Wednesdays

Address: Calle Andromeda 15 centro commercial, Albir

Booking: 966 94 26 12

Price: €

4. Restaurante Sapporo Japones

A firm favourite for residents and tourists looking for Japanese cuisine, Restaurante Sapporo Japones has an all you can eat option that will keep you coming back from more.

Open: 10:50am until 12am

Address: Avenida del Albir, 155

Booking: 966 86 86 88

Price: €

5. Bistro Chapi 4

Bistro Chap 4 serves up traditional Spanish and Mediterranean food as well as beautifully presented seafood and steak.

Open: 6pm until 10:30pm weekdays, 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Calle de Ruperto Chapi 4 Local 2, 03581

Booking: 643 59 81 66

Price: €€-€€€

6. Tremonti Heladeria Artesanal Italiana y Mas

For traditional Italian pizza, pasta and ice cream, Tremonti Heladeria Artesanal Italiana y Mas has a wide variety of toppings as well as gluten-free options.

Open: 6pm until 10pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Calle de Joaquin Rodrigo 3 Local 1, 03581

Booking: 966 86 56 94

Price: €€

7. Caminito

Known for their perfectly cooked steaks, visit Argentinian grill Caminito for a chilled vibe and a great selection of wines.

Open: 6:30pm until 11:30pm, 1:30 until 3pm and 6:30pm until 11:30pm on weekends, closed on Wednesdays

Address: Carrer Ruperto Chapi, 4, 03581

Booking: 693 70 47 49

Price: €€- €€€

8. Noa Lounge & Gourmet

For local cuisine and a magnificent view of the beach, Noa Lounge & Gourmet serves up healthy Mediterranean dishes with a sophisticated ambience.

Open: 12pm until 8pm Monday and Thursday, 12pm until 10pm Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Address: Passeig de les Estreles 5 Playa Del Albir, 03581

Booking: 966 86 47 83

Price: €€- €€€

9. La Roca Restaurant Caribbean Grill

The brightly decorated La Roca Restaurant Caribbean Grill is a cosy setting to enjoy some music and freshly made Caribbean cuisine.

Open: 1pm until 10pm Tuesday to Saturday, 1pm until 5pm Sundays, closed on Mondays

Address: Camino Vell del Far 2 Direccion al faro, 03581

Booking: 605 52 17 78

Price: €€- €€€

10. Le Boulevard

With a menu decided on the day and attention to detail in presentation, Le Boulevard serves up some of the freshest Mediterranean dishes in the area.

Open: 7pm until 10pm Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm until 4pm Sundays, closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Address: Calle Ruperto Chapi 12 Boulevard de Los Musicos 12 Local 2, 03581

Booking: 966 86 46 23

Price: €€- €€€

Schools in El Albir

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential, and El Albir has some impressive international schools.

CEIP Raco de l’Abir is a public infant and primary education school for those wanting to immerse themselves in the Spanish education system and learn the language.

If you are looking for an international school, the Sierra Bernia School is a well established and privately owned coeducational school offering British education from ages 3 to 18.

Healthcare in El Albir

Having access to reliable and quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new place and El Albir has an impressive health service with public and private healthcare options.

Hospitals in Albir

Hospital de Levante

Hospital de Levante is a private hospital with state of the art facilities providing multidisciplinary health care to the province of Alicante. It has a 24-hour emergency service.

Address: Calle Dr. Santiago Ramon y Cajal, 7, 03503 Benidorm

Contact: 966 87 87 87 or click here

Doctors in Albir

Centre de salut de l’Albir

Centre de salut de l’Albir is a medical centre offering free healthcare to those entitled to it.

Address: Av. Sant Pere, 13, 03581 l’Alfàs del Pi

Contact: 966 81 61 10 or click here

Dentists in Albir

Clinica Dental Albir

Clinica Dental Albir specialises in pediatric dentistry, implantology, aesthetic (restorative) dentistry, endodontics (root canal treatments), minor oral surgery treatments and orthodontics and is internationally orientated.

Address: Bulevard dels Musics 18, Viminal Building, block 2, 03581 Albir

Contact: 966 866 883 or click here

Important contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s important to know the contact information for any emergencies.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to El Albir.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.