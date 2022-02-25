Mother who buried her newborn baby in a plastic container in Murcia has been found

The Guardia Civil in Murcia has found the mother who buried her newborn baby in a plastic container



The Guardia Civil has reported that they have identified the female who allegedly buried her newborn baby inside a plastic container. She is an 18-year-old girl resident of the Murcia municipality of Aguilas, who admitted to burying her child, and is said to be in need of psychological assistance.

After being processed by the police, the girl has been admitted to Rafael Mendez de Lorca Hospital for medical observation. Sources close to the investigation confirmed elespanol.com that she could face a murder charge.

“She needs health and psychological assistance. Once she is discharged from the hospital, she will be charged with an alleged crime of abortion, and efforts will continue to be made to fully clarify the facts”, they stated.

The incident came to light last Friday, February 18, when a Morrocan citizen made the gruesome discovery of the newborn baby on a hillside near the Cueva de la Tia Petra, outside the coastal town of Aguilas.

As the same source detailed, “Behind the Peñarrubia Restaurant there is a path where people usually go to walk their dog, or to walk, because it leads to a small mountain, and last Friday, a Moroccan citizen, along with his family, was walking in the area”.

“When he reached the summit, the presence of a mound caught his attention, it seemed that something had been buried, then, this citizen began to dig with his bare hands and unearthed a large plastic box, which looked like a tupperware container, similar to those sold in a Chinese store”, they continued.

Adding, “When this Moroccan opened the box, he couldn’t believe what was inside. He found the body of a baby, six or seven months old”.

The man called 112, who in turn informed Aguilas Local Police, and a patrol responded to the location. They verified that the newborn could not have been underground for a long time, because “the body seemed to have a dark complexion, her nails were visible, and the umbilical cord and placenta were in the box”.

After the first ocular inspection of the grave by the Judicial Police, they assured that the culprit had “buried the box, but they poured sand on top of it, and covered it with stones, as if it were some kind of makeshift grave”.

Marking the burial spot in such a way lends the theory that the person actually did so with the full intention of knowing where the baby was buried. “In that place, if you want to make something disappear, you do it by burying it several metres away, and without putting anything that calls the attention of the people who usually go out for a walk every week through that mountainous area”, added the police spokesperson.

The Guardia Civil stressed that they believe this woman supposedly buried her baby without the help of third parties. An autopsy is due to be carried out, which will be key when determining the legal responsibilities of the mother.

If it is confirmed that the baby was stillborn, this young woman will be investigated for a crime of abortion that carries an economic penalty, but, in the event that the baby was buried alive, then the mother can face a charge of murder, with a prison sentence.

