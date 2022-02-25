Monday is the Day of Andalucia

Monday is a public holiday across the Andalucia region as the community celebrates the anniversary of the day the referendum was held oin 1980 giving politicians the go-ahead to become an autonomous community.

This modern festival and holiday commemorates the 1980 referendum which gave Andalucia its autonomous status. The green-and-white flag is much in evidence on Andalucia Day, hanging from balconies, waving from flagposts on town halls, even painted on people’s faces.

Is Day of Andalucía a Public Holiday?

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An important date on the Andalucian calendar, Monday is a public holiday across the community that will see schools, businesses, and government offices closed for the day.

Supermarkets will also be closed for the day as will other essential businesses, however restaurant and other entertainment venues are likely to be open as people head out to celebrate.

Public transport will also offer reduced services on the day so it’s best to check ahead if you are reliant on trains or buses.

Celebrating Andalucia Day

For the most part, Andalucia Day is spent with family and close friends, however many municipalities also hold traditional communal events to celebrate the event. Traditional foods are eaten, along with local beverages and traditional entertainment.

It is also the day politicians acknowledge those in the community that have been awarded certificates or medals for service.

Many people spend the day quietly with family or close friends. However, some people organize or attend private parties with traditional music, dancing, food and drink. Some municipalities hold communal meals with traditional foods, drinks and entertainment. Local politicians may present people with certificates or medals for service to the community.

Festivities

Children celebrate in their schools on the previous Friday with special parties, eating a regional breakfast (orange juice and toast with olive oil), learning about local history and singing the Andalucian hymn. A ceremony takes place in the morning in the main square of many towns, with the main ceremony taking place just outside Sevilla at the monument to Blas Infante.

The pandemic

Many cities and towns have yet to return to normal after the pandemic so it is best to check the local council or tourist office website to see what festivities have been planned.

For many Andalucians their loyalty to and allegiance with their community is far stronger than their loyalty to their country, Andalucia Day is an important commemoration of the people, the region and its history.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.