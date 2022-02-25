M*A*S*H star passes away aged 86.

Sally Kellerman, who played Maj. Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ O’Houlihan in M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 84

The Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kellerman, probably best remembered for her role as Maj. Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ O’Houlihan in M*A*S*H, passed away on Thursday, February 24, at the age of 86. She was also known for her work as a musician and author.

Ms Kellerman’s death was confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter by her son Jack. He explained that his mother had been suffering from dementia, and passed away in California’s Woodland Hills, at an assisted care facility.

In an incredible showbiz career that spanned more than 60 years, Sally’s first film role in ‘Reform School Girl’, was in 1957. From there, she went on to appear in some of the biggest television shows of the day, including Star Trek, Bonanza, Hawaii Five-O, The Outer Limits, and The Twilight Zone.

Her biggest and most memorable role has to have been playing Maj. Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ O’Houlihan, in Robert Altman‘s 1970 film M*A*S*H, for which she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Unfortunately, she lost out to Helen Hayes for Airport.

More collaborations with Altman came in his films, ‘The Player’, and ‘Pret-a-Porter’. Other film roles included ‘Back To School’, and ‘Last Of The Red Hot Lovers’. More recently, Sally starred from 2014 to 2015 as Constance Bingham, in ‘The Young and the Restless’. Her last television appearance was last year in the series ‘Sammy’.

