Malaga province issued yellow and orange alerts

By
Chris King
-
0
Malaga province issued yellow and orange alerts
Malaga province issued yellow and orange alerts image: wikimedia

AEMET has activated yellow and orange weather alerts for this Friday and Saturday in Malaga province

TheState Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated the yellow warning for intense waves on the entire coast of Malaga for today, Friday, February 25. This alert is then set to be raised to an orange warning from the early hours of Saturday 26.

As detailed on the AEMET website, the yellow alert for coastal phenomena is activated along the entire Malaga coastline from 6pm this Friday, until 6am on Saturday, when it is raised to orange.

AEMET is predicting gale-force winds along coastal areas during today, of up to force-7 strength, with waves that could reach 3 metres. For Saturday, the intensity of the gusts rises to force-8, and the waves will reach up to 4 metres.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

All Andalucian coastal provinces, except Huelva, will be in a situation similar to that of the province. In Cadiz, these strong winds are expected on the coast and in the Strait, while in Almeria, they are expected in the west, east, and the capital, and in coastal parts of Granada province.

As for the prediction, cloudy or overcast skies are expected this Friday, with occasional showers that could be accompanied by mud deposits. Minimum temperatures will see few changes, but maximums will drop, being more pronounced in the interior, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here