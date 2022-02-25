AEMET has activated yellow and orange weather alerts for this Friday and Saturday in Malaga province



TheState Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has activated the yellow warning for intense waves on the entire coast of Malaga for today, Friday, February 25. This alert is then set to be raised to an orange warning from the early hours of Saturday 26.

As detailed on the AEMET website, the yellow alert for coastal phenomena is activated along the entire Malaga coastline from 6pm this Friday, until 6am on Saturday, when it is raised to orange.

AEMET is predicting gale-force winds along coastal areas during today, of up to force-7 strength, with waves that could reach 3 metres. For Saturday, the intensity of the gusts rises to force-8, and the waves will reach up to 4 metres.

All Andalucian coastal provinces, except Huelva, will be in a situation similar to that of the province. In Cadiz, these strong winds are expected on the coast and in the Strait, while in Almeria, they are expected in the west, east, and the capital, and in coastal parts of Granada province.

As for the prediction, cloudy or overcast skies are expected this Friday, with occasional showers that could be accompanied by mud deposits. Minimum temperatures will see few changes, but maximums will drop, being more pronounced in the interior, as reported by malagahoy.es.

