Malaga city’s eastern coastline radar devices activated

Malaga City Council have activated the radar devices in Pedregalego and El Palo



Malaga City Council, through the Mobility Area, on Thursday, February 24, activated the radar devices, or, as the Consistory calls them, speed control systems, that have been installed on the two main traffic axes of the city’s eastern coastline.

These devices are located at El Palo and Pedregalejo. The City Council has stressed in a statement that data is only being used to obtain statistical information about the behaviour of drivers in the 30km/h lanes, where bicycles and personal mobility vehicles (VMP) have priority to circulate. They will not be used to fine drivers.

Information designed to improve road safety and mobility on this type of urban road, relating to speeds, intensities, and other traffic magnitudes will be gathered through two measuring equipment installed on a rotating basis. This will be carried out over a period of two weeks, and at five established monitoring points.

These points will be at the intersections between Calle Bolivia and Calle Pez de Planta; Calle Bolivia and Calle Practitioner Pedro Roman; Avenida Salvador Allende and Escultor Calle Marin Higuero; Ave Juan Sebastian Elcano and Paseo de las Acacias; and Ave Juan Sebastian Elcano and Calle Ventura de la Vega Street.

This information will be analyzed by time slots, by day of the week, and type of day (work or holiday), so that the City Council can obtain decisive conclusions about the circulation of vehicles in the area that is the object of study.

The city of Malaga has a network of around 70km of lanes on which bicycles and personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) have priority over motor vehicles. These lanes have a maximum speed limit of 30km/h, in order to allow journeys on those routes lacking segregated cycle lanes, while the comprehensive network of cycle lanes independent of traffic is being implemented.

As a result of the entry into force on May 11 last year of the modification of the Regulation of Circulation, approved by the Central Government through the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), there are a total of 3,603 roads, totalling 724km, with 1 and 2 lanes, in which the speed was reduced from 50km/h to 30km/h, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.