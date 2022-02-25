Long wait for a doctor’s appointment in Gata de Gorgos

Linda Hall
MARINA ALTA residents complained of waiting up to a month to see a primary care doctor. The local Spanish media recently quoted the case of a Jesus Pobre patient who attends the Gata health centre. On February 18 he went for his repeat prescription for a chronic ailment but was informed that the prescription had expired and should be renewed at the Gata centre. Using “gva-salut” app, he expected a choice of dates and times for an in-person appointment with his doctor, but all were taken.  Needing his medication, he used the same app to make an appointment for a telephone consultation with his doctor but found he would have to wait until March 14, almost a month ahead. Asked to comment, sources from the Denia Health District to which the Gata centre belongs, stressed that the Jesus Pobre patient’s experience was a “exceptional” case. A month’s wait was most unusual, they said, although Denia residents maintain that they are waiting up to 16 days for a face-to-face appointment.
DOCTOR’S APPOINTMENT: Almost a month to wait at some Marina Alta health centres Photo credit: Pixabay

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

