Long wait for a doctor’s appointment in Gata de Gorgos

MARINA ALTA residents complained of waiting almost a month to see a primary care doctor.

The local Spanish media recently quoted the case of a Jesus Pobre patient who attends the Gata health centre.

On February 18 he went for his repeat prescription for a chronic ailment but was told that the prescription had expired and should be renewed at the Gata centre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Using the “gva-salut” app, he expected a choice of dates and times for an in-person appointment with his doctor, but all were taken.

Needing his medication, he used the same app to make an appointment for a telephone consultation with his doctor but found he would have to wait until March 14, almost a month ahead.

Asked to comment, sources from the Denia Health District to which the Gata centre belongs, stressed that the Jesus Pobre patient’s experience was an “exceptional” case.

A month’s wait was most unusual, they said, although Denia residents maintain that they are waiting up to 16 days for a face-to-face appointment.