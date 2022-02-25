La Nucia pupils take part in simulated rescue op

LA NUCIA is one of the few places in Spain with a municipal installation that deliberately reproduces a disaster area.

This is used as a training ground for rescue dogs and the town recently hosted a course in perfecting rescue techniques for handlers and their charges. This was attended by firefighters from Malaga, Granada and Almuñecar, members of Andalucia’s forest firefighting units and the GERCMMA rescue group.

During the course, pupils from La Nucia’s high school were invited to take the part of victims in a simulated rescue operation organised by the town hall’s Youth, Animal Protection and Education departments, together with the GERCMMA group.

The pupils were suitably equipped beforehand with coveralls, helmets, masks and gloves and walkie-talkies so they were in constant contact with the firefighters. They then hid in small underground chambers covered by rubble, waiting to be located by the dogs.

Three rounds of searches, lasting little more than two minutes, were successful each time.

“This activity benefitted both the pupils and the dogs,” course instructor Javier Luque commented afterwards.

“The pupils were able to see how rescue dogs are trained and it was also a positive experience for the dogs as they were learning how to search for large groups of people,” he said.