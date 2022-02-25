Haemorrhoids: how to treat this common ailment with home remedies

Nearly three out of every four adults will have haemorrhoids at some point in their lives. Here we tell you how you can treat the uncomfortable problem with home remedies.

Haemorrhoids, popularly known as piles, occur when veins in the anus and lower rectum become swollen. Increased pressure in the area due to pregnancy, constipation, straining during bowel movements, not eating a healthy diet or sitting for too long, can cause haemorrhoids to appear.

Haemorrhoids can cause pain, discomfort, irritation, itching, swelling and even bleeding. However, certain lifestyle changes and home remedies can help alleviate the symptoms.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Increase fibre and water intake

Eating a fibre-rich diet with more vegetables, fruit and whole grains will help prevent haemorrhoids and reduce symptoms. An alternative may be to add fibre supplements to your diet.

You should drink plenty of fluids and hydrate properly on a daily basis. If you do use fibre supplements, make sure you drink at least eight glasses of water or other fluids every day. Otherwise, supplements can cause or worsen constipation.

Avoid a sedentary lifestyle

Being active is essential, as it can help to prevent digestive problems such as constipation, and therefore reduces pressure on the veins. This means that you will not need to sit for long periods of time, particularly on the toilet.

Sitz baths and wearing cotton clothing

One of the most popular remedies for haemorrhoids is a sitz bath with chamomile in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes. You can also apply witch hazel water to the affected area with cotton wool. Finally, wear cotton underwear if possible and avoid scratching the area.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.