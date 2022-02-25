Great news for the Marina Alta’s inland Valleys

JALON VALLEY HELP (JVH) and Cancer Care are jointly investing in a new project, Cancer Care The Valleys.

Keen to improve services for cancer patients and their families, both recognise the need for more localised and accessible opportunities for those diagnosed with cancer.

This new venture will launch with Showtime, a charity concert featuring The Entertainers, at Benissa’s Casa de Cultura on the evening of Thursday April 7.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Cancer Care The Valleys will be based in Alcalali at JVH’s Animo drop-in centre and the weekly service commences on Thursday, April 14, from 11.30am until 1.30pm.

“If you or any family member want advice, support, reassurance or the opportunity to talk, please drop in for a chat,” Cancer Care The Valleys said.

“If the office is busy it might be preferable, although not essential, to arrange an appointment first with Jayne on 722 684 093.”

Jalon Valley Help and Cancer Care explained that they are determined to make a difference in the Valleys but need support in whichever way people are prepared to give it, to ensure that this venture is a real success.

Further details regarding the launch event and Cancer Care The Valleys’ services will be provided on the charities’ websites, regional newspapers and the social media.