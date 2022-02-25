Great news for the Marina Alta’s inland Valleys

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Great news for the Marina Alta's inland Valleys
JOINT VENTURE: Pam Brooks and Elaine Horton (JVH) and Jayne Nuttall Blakr and Gary Quaife (Cancer Care) Photo credit: Cancer Care The Valleys

JALON VALLEY HELP (JVH) and Cancer Care are jointly investing in a new project, Cancer Care The Valleys.

Keen to improve services for cancer patients and their families, both recognise the need for more localised and accessible opportunities for those diagnosed with cancer.

This new venture will launch with Showtime, a charity concert featuring The Entertainers, at Benissa’s Casa de Cultura on the evening of Thursday April 7.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Cancer Care The Valleys will be based in Alcalali at JVH’s Animo drop-in centre and the weekly service commences on Thursday, April 14, from 11.30am until 1.30pm.

“If you or any family member want advice, support, reassurance or the opportunity to talk, please drop in for a chat,” Cancer Care The Valleys said.

“If the office is busy it might be preferable, although not essential, to arrange an appointment first with Jayne on 722 684 093.”


Jalon Valley Help and Cancer Care explained that they are determined to make a difference in the Valleys but need support in whichever way people are prepared to give it, to ensure that this venture is a real success.

Further details regarding the launch event and Cancer Care The Valleys’ services will be provided on the charities’ websites, regional newspapers and the social media.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here