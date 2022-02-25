Young German footballer has died aged 20.

TRAGIC NEWS – Young German footballer Jordi Bongard who played for Borussia Mönchengladbach has sadly died aged 20 following a serious car accident on Wednesday, February 23.

Bongard, who was currently playing for the U23 team of the five-time German champions, was rewarded with his first professional contract in July of last year after progressing up through the club since the age of 12.

Borussia wrote on Twitter: ‘Borussia mourns Jordi Bongard. Our U23 player died in a traffic accident last night.

‘We express our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones and wish them strength. Jordi will always be in our thoughts & hearts!’

The club sporting director, Roland Virkus, said: “We received this terrible news this morning and are stunned. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Jordi’s family.”

As a show of respect for the 20-year-old central defender, who scored nine goals in 74 appearances for Borussia’s Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23 sides, Borussia cancelled all training sessions and press conferences due to be held on Thursday, February 24.

German club Eintracht Frankfurt reacted to the news, writing: “Our deepest condolences to all his relatives and to Borussia! We send a lot of strength from Frankfurt”.

FC Cologne said: “The Effzeh family are shocked and in mourning over Jordi Bongard’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at Gladbach in this difficult time.”

