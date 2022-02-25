Guardia Civil recover bicycles valued at more than 200,000 euros

The Guardia Civil in Oliva, La Safor, have arrested two men as they recover more than 100 stolen high value bicycles in an operation name BikeTrast.

The Spanish nationals aged 28 and 48 were arrested after officers found stolen bicycles, suspension forks, automatic pedals, handlebars, telescopic seat posts, gears and wheels in storage rooms in the region of La Safor.

Investigations started in August, when the Guardia Civil learned of several robberies of storage rooms in and around La Safor, especially in the surroundings of Tavernes de la Valldigna . Police tracked the tow identifying how and where they were stealing the bicycles and how they were disposing of them, usually in second hand markets and online.

Once the Guardia Civil understood where they bicycles were being sold they then focussed on where they were stores, with bicycles found hidden in their homes and in garages throughout the village of Tavernes de la Valldigna.

The police then set about understanding who was involved before swooping in to make the arrests.

Over and above the 100 bicycles and components found, police recovered professional tools and machinery used for the assembling and disassembly of bicycles, 250 litres of olive oil in bottles, and more than 2,000 euros in cash.

As the Guardia Civil recover the more than 100 bicycles stolen they suggest that owners keep invoices and photos of their bike and serial numbers, to facilitate recovery in the case of theft.

