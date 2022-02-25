F1 bosses say ‘impossible’ to hold Russian Grand Prix

A Formula 1 statement issued today says that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix scheduled to be held in Sochi in September given current circumstances.

The announcement follows increasing pressure from within and outside the sport, including from drivers like Sebastian Vettel who said he could no longer travel to the country.

The statement says: “The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” read an F1 statement.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We are watching the events in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a peaceful and swift resolution to the situation.

“On Thursday evening, Formula 1, the FIA and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all the relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances,”

Earlier this week, F1 bosses had said they were “closely watching events”, while former world champion Sebastian Vettel was among those to say he would refuse to race in Russia.

The statement leaves the door open for the decision to be revised should circumstances change however it is unlikely that the views of teams and drivers will change in the short to medium term potentially putting them at odds. .

In a statement to Match TV, Russian company Rosgonki, who are the official F1 promoter in the country, suggested that the Grand Prix had not definitely been cancelled but that the contract had been suspended due to a “force majeure.”

The statement went on to say that: “Tickets are not cancelled, there is no need to return them now, since there is still a chance that the stage will take place and will take place as scheduled.”

This year’s race was due to be the last in Sochi, which was added to the racing calendar in 2014, with the Russian Grand Prix due to move to a new home at the Igora Drive racetrack just north of St. Petersburg in 2023.

Racing team Haas have removed Russian tricolour livery from its cars in the wake of the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the team being sponsored by Russian company Uralkali, and has a Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin.

With F1 bosses saying it is ‘impossible’ to hold the Russian Grand Prix given current circumstances, it does beg the question about the sport’s willingness to put principle before money.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.